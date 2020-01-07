LEWISBURG — Joan “Joanie” “Lightning” ”Mom-In-Law” “Gram” “Gram-Meister” Ellen Ketchem 83, of Ketchem Lane, Lewisburg, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 24, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ann (Gehrke) Hallock. Joan’s parents moved to Milton to join Hector Boiardi also known as Chef Boy-Ar-Dee. She was married on Sept. 3, 1955 to Robert P. Ketchem, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2006.
Joan was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and she attended Wyoming Seminary. She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church in rural Lewisburg. Joan worked as the cafeteria manager at Lewisburg High School and stayed in touch with her co-workers after retirement. She had a wide circle of friends from her early years that met to play cards through 2019. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Joan was involved with traveling the horse show circuit with her family. All that were blessed by her true friendship quickly noticed her sense of humor and kindness. In the last year she enjoyed attending the PWR Moves Class for Parkinson’s and the Rock Steady Parkinson’s Boxing Class run by Cindy Murphy at The Miller Center in Lewisburg.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah A. and William Kerstetter of Lewisburg, and Kim M. and Jeffrey Ficks of New Columbia; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert P. Jr. and Brenda Ketchem, and Keith L. and Sheila Ketchem, all of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Joshua and Erynn Ficks, Amanda, Brittany, Allysia, Lauren, and Kellie Ketchem, and River Hendricks; three great-grandchildren, Taylynn, Kade, and Maeve; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ketchem of Lewisburg.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Justin Lingenfelter officiating. Burial will follow in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help people with Parkinson’s interested in the exercise programs by sending a check to YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837, Attn: Cindy Murphy. Please put “Parkinson’s program – scholarship” in the memo of check, or to her church, United in Christ Lutheran Church.
The family offers a special thank you to her special caregivers who put her needs before their own and her dear friends who made trips to visit when greatly needed. You will all be fondly remembered.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
