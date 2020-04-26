TURBOTVILLE - Gary L. Holmes, 66, of Turbotville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Stuttgart, Germany, he was the son of the late John E. Holmes and Emma V. (O’Connor) Yoder. He was married to the former Olive Quinn. Together they celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Gary attended Warrior Run schools and had worked for Sun Com and Shared Support.
He enjoyed puttering around fixing things.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Justyn Holmes of Selinsgrove, Jennifer Holmes of Turbotville and Joanie Holmes of Navarre, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Harry Holmes of Smithville, Tenn.; and three sisters Deborah Simon of Milton, Barbara Boyles of Port Jervis, NY, and Ruth Spurlin of Augusta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Holmes and a sister, Patricia Kuhn.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
