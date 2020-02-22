Frances E. Kepler
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where the funeral will be held at 11. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Joyce A. Quigg
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. today at the North Montour Sportsmen’s Association, 163 Sportsman Road, Danville
Frances E. Guffey
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
Richard L. Bower
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
