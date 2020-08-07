MILTON — Ronald George Keiser, 78, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 30, 1942, in Milton, he was the son of the late Henry and Devona (Rothermel) Keiser. He was married for 39 years to the former Margaret “Peg” Ross who survives.
Ron attended Milton schools. He worked for R.U. Troutman and Sons. After retirement he worked for Weis Markets in Milton. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton where he served as a greeter. Ron was a life member of the Milton Fire Police, you could often find him directing traffic during emergencies or assisting with the Harvest Festival Parade. He was recently honored for volunteering for 57 years with the Milton Fire Department and 55 years with the Milton Fire Police.
He is survived by his wife, Peg; a brother, John; a son, Ronald Jr. (Brenda); seven stepchildren, Kenneth Oberdorf, Melvin (Edith) Aikey, Katherine Stewart, Shirl (Bobby) Reber, Connie (John) Kurrell, Peggie (Steve) Geiger, and Marilyn (John) Rodarmel; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia.
Respecting Ron’s wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
