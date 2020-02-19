MILTON — Frances E. Kepler, 93, of Milton, was promoted to glory on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born Nov. 21, 1926, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ralph and Edna Mae (Martin) Kint. She was married to Lewis B. Kepler for 56 years until his death in 2000.
Frances attended Milton schools and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, where she served as a deacon for many years.
She was also a member of the Milton Garden Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and golfing at Wynding Brook in Milton. She was an avid Penn State fan and loved going to the beach in Stone Harbor, N.J. and Sanibel Island, Fla.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by a son, L. Brickley Kepler and his wife Kay of Lewisburg; a daughter, Amy K. Waldron and her husband John III of Milton; 12 grandchildren, James E. “Toby” Ayers and his wife Susan, Megan K. Ayers, Maj. Loni R. Ayers, Walter F. Joachim and his wife Christine, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gregory L. Joachim and his wife Wendy, Jody L. Peterson and her husband Ryan, Melissa E. Michael and her husband Brad, Michael L. B. Kepler and his wife Candyce, Brian P. Kepler and his partner Kristen Batchell, L. Benjamin Waldron and his wife Marlee, Kathleen W. Fink and her husband Derrek, and Elaine J. Waldron; and 16 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Haley, Owen, Molly, Cullen, Noah, Trey, Tyson, Lia, John, Andrew, Jace, Ian, Jonah, Rose, and Lewis. Her children and grandchildren will do their best to carry on her legacy by being like her by trying to be a bit more like her: selfless, generous and kind.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters and sons-in-law, Claudia L. and James Earl Ayers and Leslie E. and Walter F. Joachim, and two sisters, Esther Showers and Elizabeth “Betty” Kunkle.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Shirk officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Frances’ name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Milton.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
