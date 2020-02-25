WATSONTOWN — Shirley M. “Toot” Kocher, 80, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 7, 1939, in Turbotville, she was the daughter of the late J. Howard and Nellie E. (Ellis) Hoy.
She was a 1957 graduate of Turbotville High School and a 1961 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in education.
She enjoyed Friday morning “Breakfast Club” with her high-school classmates, attending dog shows with her daughter, and her card club. She loved traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with her SBB boys. She loved her dog, Bentley and most of all, loved attending sports events for her grandchildren.
She was a volunteer greeter at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Surviving are three daughters, DeAnne M. Snyder and her husband Matt of Watsontown, Lisa R. Pontius and her husband Roger of Turbotville, and Ronda L. Snyder of Milton; five grandchildren, Shane Snyder and his wife Kortney, Keegan Snyder and his fiancé Makayla Waltman, Chase Snyder and his wife Alexa, and Madison and Chad Snyder; and two great-grandsons, Peyton and Jaxon Snyder.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a brief prayer service to be held at 7 by Pastor Shawn McNett at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
