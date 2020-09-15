MILTON — Janet Susan (Lloyd) Linn, 82, of Milton, born 1937, passed away recently at the Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in 1937, graduated from Milton High School, Class of 1956, and worked at Milton Shoe Factory and 1st National Bank of Milton.
She enjoyed camping, and traveling to Florida.
She leaves behind her son, Dale Linn and spouse Patti, of Milton; sisters, Maxine Ravert and Joyce Moyer; brothers, Terry Lloyd, and Petie Lloyd; grandson, Eric Linn; stepgranddaughters, Crystal and Mystine; great-granddaughter, Aria; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Cameron, Joey, Tyler, Emily, Daniel, and Shelby.
Private burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Janet’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Elmcroft, 2050 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603. Please indicate (Janet Linn) in the memo.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
