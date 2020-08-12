Jean M. Fisher, 95, a longtime resident of White Deer and Willowbrook Development in Lewisburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. For the past 2 1/2 years she had been residing at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sept. 17, 1924, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the Jesse “Jack” and Florence (Gold) Allabach. On April 26, 1944, she married Fred J. Fisher Sr. and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 27, 2006.
Jean was a graduate of Watsontown High School and in 1945 she graduated as a registered nurse from the former Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. During her working years, she worked at Evangelical Community Hospital, where she was an RN supervisor in the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) area, retiring in the 1980s.
She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown. She dedicated her life to serving her community and the hospital, and taking care of her family. Jean was a true professional and wanted to help her community in any way she could.
Jean is survived by her four children, Judy M. Cotner and her husband James “Jim”, of Lewisburg, Fred J. Fisher Jr. and his wife Roxann, of Watsontown, Jack L. Fisher, of Lewisburg, and Boyd M. Fisher, and his wife Traci, of Chester Springs; six grandchildren, John and Geno Peruzzi, Gretchen Gaugler, Kelly, Kaitlyn, and Hayden Fisher; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Thelma Metzger and Norma Allabach; and one brother, Charles Allabach.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning a graveside service to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
