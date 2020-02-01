NEW COLUMBIA —
Nelson Melvin Styers, 81, of New Columbia, entered into rest at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
He was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Raymond F. and Isabella I. (Walker) Styers. On Feb. 17, 1962, he married the former Judy A. McLaughlin, who survives.
He served in the US Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Nelson owned and operated Nelson M. Styers Custom Builders for 50 years, until retirement.
He was a member of Lewisburg Christian Missionary Alliance Church, where he served as a Trustee and board member. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Home Builder’s Association.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 57 years, are three sons and daughters-in-law, N. Wendell Styers of Lewisburg, Patrick and Sherry Styers of Florida, and Adam Styers and his companion Lisa Middleton of Ohio; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Esther Styers of Mifflinburg; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty Dorman of Mifflinburg, Irene Cowan of Pittsburgh, and Patricia and Ed Bastuscheck of Mifflinburg; and four grandchildren and their spouses, Felicia and Gabe Melian, Courtney and Shannon McGrady, Kara M. Styers, and William W. Styers.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Styers.
Family and friends are welcome for a time of viewing from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Feb. 3, at Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at noon, with Rev. Leslie Conklin officiating
Burial will be in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg; Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton; or Homes for our Troops online at https://hfotusa.networkforgood.com/
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
