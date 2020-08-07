MONTANDON — William H. “Bill” Good, 87, a longtime resident of Montandon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born July 30, 1933, in East Lewisburg, the son of the late Nevin and D. Elneda (Caris) Good. On Sept. 19, 1952, he married the former Shirley Danowsky, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 68 years of marriage.
Bill was a 1951 graduate of the former Montandon High School. He worked as a meat cutter at various local markets, and later retired after serving over 40 years as a self employed snack salesman to local businesses.
Bill was a member of the Montandon Baptist Church.
Bill was a lifelong hunter and enjoyed raising beagles earlier in life. He enjoyed gardening, reading and doing puzzles. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Terry Good and his wife, Jonny, of Chillisquaque, Jane Savidge and her husband, Larry, of Milton, and Kay Martin and her husband, Mike, of Mifflinburg; one brother-in-law, Bob Hobbes Sr., of Tunkhannock; five grandchildren, Adrienne Fetzer and her husband, Travis, Kurt Savidge, Dustin Savidge and his wife, Brandy, Jessica Herman and her husband, Seth, and Brett Martin and his wife, Justina; five great-grandchildren, Cassie Fetzer, Ella Fetzer, Kaylie Savidge, Logan Savidge and Cohen Herman; and one great-grandchild expected in October, Kenley Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a stepfather, Paul Ungard; and three sisters, Jean Dieffenbach, Lucille Hobbes and Shirley Kling.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St, Montandon, where the funeral service will be held at 11 with his pastor, Ron Wagner, officiating. Viewing time will be held in the church, and weather permitting, the funeral will be held in the lot to the rear of the church to help promote social distancing. Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Due to current pandemic concerns, there will be no luncheon following the committal service.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contribution’s in Bill’s memory be made to the Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St. Montandon, PA 17850.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
