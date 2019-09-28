MILTON — Lucille R. Gordon, 68, of Liberty St., Milton passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at UPMC Williamsport. Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 11, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Lee R. and Lois R. (Farley) Yocum.
Lucille was a 1968 graduate of Milton High School and earlier in life she worked as a waitress and cook at the Dewart Livestock Auction. She attended St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton. Lucille was a loving mother who took care of her family the best that she could.
She is survived by three sons, Ryan Downer of Oregon, Billy Joe Gordon of Milton and Randall Gordon and wife Nicole of Milton; a daughter, Tasha Gordon of Milton; two brothers, Lenard R. Yocum of Milton and Lee R. “Rusty” Yocum II of Milton; a sister, Linda Y. Hammer of Arizona; and five grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where a memorial service, will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Messner officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
