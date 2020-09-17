WATSONTOWN — Harry C. Mathias Sr., 82, of Watsontown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Harry was born April 5, 1938, in Lewisburg, and was a life-long resident of the Potts Grove, Turbotville, and Watsontown areas.
He was the son of the late Calvin R. and Margaret (Prowant) Mathias and graduated from North Mont (Turbotville/Warrior Run) High School in 1956. Harry served in the United States Navy from 1956-1960 and was assigned to the National Security Group as a cryptographer based in the Aleutian Islands and Japan. During those years he was also a successful amateur boxer winning a Golden Gloves championship.
Harry graduated from Bloomsburg State College in 1963 with a degree in political science. He taught world cultures and sociology for 33 years at Warrior Run High School, retiring in 1996. During his tenure, he was a class advisor numerous times, served as the athletic director, and was an assistant football, baseball, and wrestling coach. He was the head football coach from 1978-1986 with a record of 56-40-2. He won six West Branch Conference championships and was named West Branch Conference Coach of the Year twice. He also served as head baseball coach from 1981-1983 with a record of 35-20 winning one Susquehanna Conference Championship.
After retirement, Harry worked for the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce leading the local School-to-Work initiative. He was actively involved in community organizations and many community fundraising projects. These include the Watsontown Community Swimming Pool, the Watsontown Little League, the Turbotville Lions Club, the Turbotville Zion Lutheran Church Disaster Relief Group, The Turbotville Community Carnival Association, The Warrior Run Educational Foundation and the renovation of the Exchange Pool. He also served on his church council and was a long-time member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Turbotville.
Harry was inducted into the Warrior Run Hall of Fame in 2007, and was honored with the Lion’s Club Melvin Jones Fellow Award and the Lion of the Year Award. In 1982, he was honored by the Milton Standard as a Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
Above all, Harry loved his family. His children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He especially enjoyed family holidays, hunting and fishing with the boys, playing with the grandchildren and attending their games and events.
Harry is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Helen (Balliet); three children, Harry Jr. and his wife Bridget (Orangeville); Holly Pennington and her husband Mitch (West Tisbury, Mass.) and Heath and his wife Peggy (Penn Valley). There are nine grandchildren: Bethany, Mattie, Ellie, Jackson, Nathaniel, Garrett, Paige, Kate and Molly. He is also survived by a brother Charles, of Watsontown; and sisters, Gloria Biichle, of Williamsport and Maxine Roup, of Danville. He has numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Dale.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and be available via https://www.facebook.com/zionturbotville.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Harry and his life-long support for the local community, the family formed the 501(C)3 Harry C. Mathias, Sr. Charitable Foundation. This foundation will serve charitable causes in the Warrior Run Area. Those choosing to contribute in Harry’s memory should send donations to the Turbotville National Bank, 4710 Route 54, Turbotville, PA 17772 in care of the Harry C. Mathias, Sr. Charitable Foundation.
Commented