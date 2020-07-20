Matthew Jon Harrison, 43, passed away at his home on Thursday July 16, 2020.
Born Jan. 22, 1977, at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Scott E. Harrison and Mary (Everitt) Harrison. He attended Warrior Run schools and studied at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He was baptized member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville.
He was a member of several volunteer fire companies.
He is survived by two brothers, Mike Harrison and his wife Joni, and Brian Harrison and his wife Heather; a sister, Jill Harrison Fremberg and her husband Josh; his mother, Mary K. Harrison; maternal grandmother, Lois R. Everitt; several nephews and a niece, Dakota, Logan, and Jaydin Harrison, and Scott Fremberg; stepnephews, Patton Montgomery, David and Zach Fremburg; and a stepniece, Kirsten Noon.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Scott Harrison; paternal grandparents, Edwin Harrison and Rachael Harrison Maceirowski; maternal grandfather, John E. Everitt; nephew, Garrett Harrison; and maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Mary Reynolds.
Matthew served in the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, Kilo Company, 3rd platoon from Nov. 6, 1996 to Nov. 5, 2000. He served in the Middle East.
His love was firefighting and he enjoyed helping train others that wanted to become firefighters.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a monetary donation to your local volunteer fire company, which due to the COVID virus many have had to cancel their main fundraisers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
