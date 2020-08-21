MILTON — Sherry L. Lamb, 81, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 13, 1939, in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clark Keefer and Myrtle (Ryan) Erb. She was married to Thomas J. Lamb until his death in 2003.
Sherry was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Geisinger Medical Center for many years.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, Chinese auctions, and bingo.
Sherry is survived by a brother, Jerry W. Keefer of Milton; a niece, Tam Kistler and her husband Allan of Sunbury; and a great-niece, Megan White and her fiancé Ryan Bastian of Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
