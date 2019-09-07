HUGHESVILLE — James Robert Applegate, 78, of Hughesville, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at UPMC Williamsport.
Born Jan. 10, 1941 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Leon A. and Elizabeth E. (Slack) Applegate. He and his wife, the former Diana C. Blake, would have celebrated four years of marriage on Sept. 24, 2019.
Jim retired in 2012 from Windstream after being employed there for over 45 years. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose and an active member of the former Bethany United Methodist Church, Hughesville, where he served on church council, ran the sound system, and rang the bell nearly every Sunday. An avid Penn State and Steelers fan, Jim also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, working with computers and dining out at various local restaurants.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Cathy A. (Clarence Mast) Deparasis of Muncy; a son, Thomas J. (Tina) Applegate of Turbotville; a sister, Jeanne M. Sinsabaugh of Hughesville; four grandchildren, Jason T. (Brianne) Applegate, Derek T. (Amanda) Applegate, Stephen W. Malizia II, and Alec R. Malizia; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Shirley L. Applegate; and a sister, Susan M. Drabot.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Hughesville Friends Church, 137 S. Third Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.