LEWISBURG — Charles “Charlie” Richard Alfred Fegley, 55, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born May of 1964, a son of the late Ross V. Sr. and Marion L. (Young) Fegley. On May 13, 2018, he married Tamra Thomas, who survives.
Charlie was a 1982 graduate of Lewisburg High School. In 1989 he began working at Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Charlie would later retire from Allenwood Federal Correction Institution in 2014 after 25 years.
He was a 32nd degree mason of Lodge No. 401 F&AM, Watsontown, the Williamsport Scottish Rite and the Williamsport Consistory. Charlie also served as the commander of the Son’s of the American Legion, Post 182, Lewisburg.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by a daughter, Madison Fegley, of Rockingham, N.C.; one sister, Lisa Fegley, of Binghamton, N.Y.; and three brothers, Ross Jr., Wallace and Stephen Fegley.
A Masonic and Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Following the burial friends and family are invited the American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 for a luncheon and time of fellowship.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or American Cancer Society, Lycoming Unit, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
