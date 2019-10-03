Jacob A. Nicholas
Visitation is from noon to 1 this afternoon at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 1. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, rural Watsontown.
Linda K. Stotler
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Ralph L. Guffey Sr.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton followed by the funeral at 11.
Matthew A. Kraus
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
