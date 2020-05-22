NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Master Sgt. William P. Shultz passed away May 14, 2020, at St. Jude Hospital, Newburgh, N.Y.
Born Aug. 11, 1941, in Danville, he was the son of the late Helena M. Brubaker Shultz Noll and the stepson of Norman T. Noll of Watsontown.
He was married to Jeanie Shultz, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was a 1959 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He joined the US Air Force in September 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1967. His assignments placed him in Texas, Alaska, Washington, D.C., France and New York.
He served four years in the US Naval Reserve, in New Jersey. Then, in 1985, he joined the USAF Air National Guard at Stewart AF Base, Newburgh, N.Y., until retirement from the USAF in 1990.
MSgt. Shultz served as a load master on the C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft on missions to Panama, Grenada, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany and Turkey.
He was employed by FAA as a controller tower manager/operator and retired after over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Jeanie Shultz of Newburgh, N.Y.; his son Billy, three grandsons, Billy, Steven and Tommy of California; second son Steven and his wife Nessie, and granddaughter Olivia of Newburgh, N.Y.; a sister, Goldie Boyer of South Carolina; and brother Terry Shultz and wife JoAnn of Watsontown.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rearick.
Arrangements are being taken care of in Newburgh, N.Y., with no services due to national health concerns.
