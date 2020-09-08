MILTON — Mary Ann Brown, 87, of 2810 State Route 45, Milton, entered into rest at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 10, 1933, in Milton, a daughter of the late John R. and Kathryn V. (Miller) Kerstetter. On Sept. 29, 1951, at the Montandon Baptist Church, she married Junior C. Brown, who preceded her in death Feb. 15, 2012.
Mary was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School.
She was a member of the Montandon Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for 50 years.
Mary retired from the Milton School District, where she worked in food service.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, baking, canning, puzzles, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, John E. and Wendy Brown of Milton, and Herbert J. and Wendy Brown of Milton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn “Sue” V. and Richard Gibbons of Milton, and Jeanne K. and Byron Sutton, Jr. of Eldred; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Deb Kerstetter of Allenwood, and Ralph and SunCha Kerstetter of Milton; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Dorothy VonBlohn of New Columbia, Kathryn and Harold Keiser of Watsontown, Jane Boyer of Millmont, Sandra and Harold Danowsky of Lewisburg, and Sharon and Lester Erb of Milton; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Elwood, John, Herbert, Dale, and Kenneth Kerstetter; two sisters, Winifred Laubach, and Florence Hayes; and one grandson, Anthony C. Gibbons.
The funeral service will be conducted privately.
Burial will be in the Montandon Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St., Montandon, PA 17850.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
