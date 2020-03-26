ALLENWOOD — Blanche L. McCormick, 94, of Allenwood, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Born Feb. 12, 1926, on the Billy Tieboht Farm, between Alvira and the Stone Church on Montgomery Road, she was the daughter of the late E. Carson and Mildred E. (Jarrett) Metzger. She was married to Robert Ned McCormick until his passing on Aug. 9, 1985. On Sept. 10, 1989, she married Fred S. McCormick and together they celebrated 26 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 30, 2015.
She remembered going to church with her mother pushing the high-wheeled baby buggy with all the little ones following behind. Blanche started first grade at Alvira School, before a few years later moving to Dunbar Farm above Elimsport, where she went to Hillside School.
Blanche worked for Hile’s Fabric Center in Allenwood, and then for White Deer Golf Course. She was a former member of Allenwood Homemakers and was a current member of Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood, where she was a former custodian and church treasurer.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and was an avid quilter and won an award at the Muncy Historical Society. Blanche made many clothes and quilts for all of her family.
Blanche is survived by her son, John McCormick and his wife Lynda, of Burkburnett, Texas; three daughters, Carol A. Gresh and her husband Donald, of Watsontown, Doris M. Pick, of Allenwood, and Susan M. McCormick, of La Plata, Md.; three stepchildren, Linda Hackenberg and her husband David, Jon McCormick and his wife Linda, and Deb Kerstetter and her husband Bob; eight grandchildren, George Pick, Mary Jane Brantingham, Judy Hock, Lance Gresh, Clyde Pfleegor, Kelly Boushey, Erin Helenschimdt, and Renee McCormick; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Frank Metzger, of Duboistown.
In addition to her husbands and parents she was preceded in death by four brothers: Harold, Eugene, Paul, and Bruce Metzger; three sisters: Ruth Herman, Lena Kratzer, and Dorothy Naugle; and one step-son: David McCormick.
Burial will take place in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood. The family is planning a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Blanche’s memory be made to her church, Washington Presbyterian Church, PO Box 201, Allenwood, PA 17810, or Susquehanna Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
