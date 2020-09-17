WATSONTOWN — Dr. David P. Fisher II, 55, of Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 3, 1965, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Dr. David P. and Johanne A. (Barnhart) Fisher. He was married to the former Janet L. Starr. Together they celebrated 26 years of marriage in February.
David was a 1983 graduate of Warrior Run High School, and a 1991 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He was a chiropractor in Watsontown for 29 years where his patients were like his family.
David was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Watsontown. He loved living on his farm, taking care of the animals and spending time working on various farm projects with his daughter. He enjoyed many annual vacations with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Audra L. Fisher of Watsontown, and a brother, Dr. Gregg J. Fisher of Montoursville.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Jason King officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
