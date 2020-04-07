FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Chief Master Sgt. Douglas S. Blair passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., at the age of 87.
He was the son of the late Fritz and Minna Blair. He graduated from Milton High School in 1950.
In July 1952, he joined the United States Air Force. He and his brother, Bryce, served in the Korean War.
Chief Master Sgt. Blair served for almost 30 years and his service took him to several foreign countries and war zones.
Doug joined the newly formed Air Commandos Wing in 1962. They flew old, unconventional airplanes at night, and shelled enemy positions. The airmen were picked from bases all over the world to serve in this special unit.
His many decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal with 10 oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation with one oak leaf cluster, the Purple Heart and 15 other awards.
Upon his retirement in 1981, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his long and faithful service.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Evans Blair; his daughter, Rose Shatterly and her husband Darrel and granddaughter Britney; his sister, Judith Blair, of Mifflinburg; sister-in-law, Nancy Blair; nephew Frederick Blair and wife Linda; Niece Vicky Croot and her son, Geoffrey.
Doug was a humble man who was proud to serve his country.
