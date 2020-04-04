SHAMOKIN — Allen C. Hertzog Jr., 81, of Shamokin, died Wednesday, April 1, at his home.
Born Oct. 1, 1938, in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Allen C. Hertzog Sr. and Margaret (Karpinskie Hertzog) Yoder.
Mr. Hertzog attended Shamokin area schools and served in the Army Reserves.
He was employed in steel manufacturing in Milton.
Mr. Hertzog lived in Shamokin during his childhood and returned to the community two years ago. Prior to returning to Shamokin, he had residences in Sunbury and Milton.
He was a member of St. Mark Church in Northumberland. He served as a deacon at Christ Episcopal Church in Milton.
Mr. Hertzog loved fishing, hunting, dancing and socializing.
He is survived by a brother, Kenneth P. Yoder Sr., with whom he resided; a son, Timothy E. Hertzog, his fiance Kathy and stepdaughter Stephanie Wise of Milton; grandson Scott J. Hertzog; granddaughter Caty A. Hetzog; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and two great-great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Edward W. Yoder Jr.; two brothers, Edward W. Yoder Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Yoder; and one sister, Joann Moore.
There will be no visitation or calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, conducted by the Rev. Robert Reed Van Deusen.
Burial will be in Christ Episcopal Cemetery, Milton.
