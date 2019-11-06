MILTON — Marlene F. Miller, 85, formerly of Milton, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born Aug. 20, 1934, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Florence (Guffey) Reish.
Marlene was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School. Marlene worked for 18 years as a greeter at Walmart. Earlier in life she was an operator for Bell Telephone in Milton and she worked in food service at Bucknell University. She enjoyed knitting and painting ceramics. Marlene liked to go on bus trips to Atlantic City and she loved Elvis.
She is survived by two sons, David Miller and wife Susan of Milton, and Jon Miller and wife Sandra of Lewisburg; a daughter, Linda Saxton of Watsontown; a brother, Carl Reish of Milton; two sisters, Doris Smith of Lewisburg, and Florence Hagenbuch of Vermont; four grandchildren, Tiffany Saxton, Nathan Saxton, Jonathan Miller, and Samuel Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Sloane Saxton.
Marlene was preceded in death by two daughters, Denise and Jeanette; a brother, John Reish; a sister, Jean Lawler; and son-in-law, Dane Saxton.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
