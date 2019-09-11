WATSONTOWN — Doris L. Rickert, 86, formerly of Watsontown, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in East Petersburg, Pa., where she had been residing with her daughter Sharon Schultz.
Born April 5, 1933, in Anthony Township, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Grace E. (Plotts) Spangler. On Nov. 29, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald R. Rickert and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage until his passing on July 28, 2017.
Doris was a 1951 graduate of North Mont High School, Turbotville.
Earlier in life she was very active with the Girl Scouts in the Philadelphia Area. She was employed for 15 years at Penn Fruit in Philadelphia as an assistant office manager. Later Doris was the accounting manager at West Park Hospital in Philadelphia from 1979 to 1984. She retired when she became a grandmother.
She was the secretary of the Turbotville Alumni Association for many years, volunteered at the Turbotville Community Hall, and was a Hospice volunteer at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg. After babysitting her grandchildren and going to the shore, she loved reading, cooking, canning and traveling.
Doris was a member at St. John’s Evangelical “Delaware Run” Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
She is survived by her three sons, Wayne D. (Jen) Rickert, Maryland, Richard A. (Lori) Rickert, Milton and Jeffrey S. Rickert, Watsontown; two daughters, Sharon K. (Don) Schultz, East Petersburg and Amy L. Rickert, Delaware; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Tristan) Wertman, Jennifer Rickert, Kelly Duignan, Michael Rickert, Cassandra Duignan, Zane Schultz, and Blake (Matt) Munns; three great-grandchildren, Nora Duignan, Shae Wertman, Maecy Munns; and one sister, Leah M. Baranaskas.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Elton and Edgar Spangler, and five sisters, Althea Mincemoyer, Marlene Bomba, Augusta Mitcheltree, Ella Fowler and Wilma Hartman.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Monday at Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care-Lancaster Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. (www.hospicecommunity.org)
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
