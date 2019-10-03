MILTON — Ralph L. Guffey Sr., 85, of Milton, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born on March 24, 1934, in Milton and was the son of the late Woods H. and Carrie L. (Grove) Guffey.
Ralph married the late Barbara (Scheasley) Shultz and they celebrated nine years of marriage together. Ralph married the late Lois L. (Kelly) and they were married 46 years until her death on 2006. Ralph then married the Late Donna (Keister) on July 2007 and they were married nine years until her death in 2016.
Ralph worked for American Home Foods, Milton, for 45 years and retired as a cooker in 1996.
He was a member of AAA, the Milton Moose Lodge 171, Ramblers Club and Chef’s Silver & Gold Club. Ralph enjoyed playing cards, watching football, entertaining at his home, hunting and traveling on bus trips. Ralph was a handy man and really enjoyed fixing things and tinkering on projects.
Ralph is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ralph Jr. and Linda Guffey, of Columbia, Norman and HyonJu “Ruby” Guffey of Arrizona and Brian and Sue Guffey of Mifflinburg; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Pamela Guffey of Sunbury, Brenda and Richard Nixon of Danville and Dianne and Fred O’Conner of Milton; two stepsons, James Keister of Mifflinburg and Gary and Roseann Keister of New Columbia; two stepdaughters, Edna and Mark Miller of Milton and Twila Eck of Muncy; 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Gladys Guffey of Lewisburg and Edward and Shirley Guffey of West Milton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, first, second and third wives, Ralph was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and William Guffey and three sisters, Betty Knouse, Geraldine Geiswite and Patsy Turner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 304 Sarhelm Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.
A public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton followed by the funeral at 11 with Deacon Gary Schaeffer of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
