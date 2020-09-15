MILTON — After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Charles E. White went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19,2020, at his home in Milton, with his special friend and caregiver, Sue Maier, by his side.
A military and celebration of life service with full military honors will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Kratzer-Dull American Legion, Post 182, Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ memory may be made to the Kratzer-Dull American Legion, Post 182, Lewisburg.
