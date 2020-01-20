MIFFLINBURG — Charles E. Eberhart, 81, of Mifflinburg, passed away at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Lewis Township, Union County, a son of the late Harold and Bertha (Sanders) Eberhart.
Charles was a 1957 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was a member of the FFA and 4H organizations.
He was a member of Ray’s Church in Millmont, until its closing in 1963.
Charles was a dairy farmer his entire life. He enjoyed farming, milking cows, attending auctions, his red tractors, and square dancing. His favorite television programs were Dr. Pol, RFD channel, and Westerns.
Surviving in addition to his companion of 36 years, Dorothy M. (Rovenolt) Barto, are three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley and Robert Renninger of Winfield, Barbara and Leroy Troester of Mifflinburg, and Marie Eberhart of Mifflinburg; his companion’s son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Millie Barto of Hughesville; two nieces and one nephew; neighbors Dave and Delphia Lohr of Mifflinburg; and his four-legged friend, Max.
He was preceded in death by one niece, Emma Renninger; and his companion’s son, Cliff Barto.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Almond Tree Senior Solutions caregivers, Renae, Brian, Melissa, Lisa, Tanner, and others that gave their time, loving care, and support.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Richard DeVett, officiating.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
