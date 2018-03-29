ALLENWOOD — Sharon R. Foresman, 72, of Allenwood, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 29, 1945, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Doris Campbell Lose.
She was a 1962 graduate of Montgomery High School and was employed at West Pharmaceuticals for over 40 years until retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Lycoming County Women’s Bowling Association. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards and crocheting and cherished times spent with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 32 years, William E. Foresman; a son, Stephen Ellis and his wife Heidi of Lock Haven; a daughter, Jennie Ellis of Middletown; a stepson, Mark Foresman of Hughesville; a stepdaughter, Gayle Kiessling and her husband John of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Krista LaForme and her husband Joshua of Dubois, Andrew Ellis of Lock Haven, and Christopher Foresman of Hughesville; a great-granddaughter, Addison Laforme of Dubois; a brother, Allen Kaufman of Allenwood; and a sister, Mary Burfield of Elimsport.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 1 with Pastor Sam Astin, chaplain of the American Rescue Workers officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
The family suggests contributions in her memory may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association at www.kidneycancer.org.
