MUNCY — Lois J. Swartz, 74, of rural Muncy, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.
Born July 18, 1946, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Caroline A. (Ruth) Sheppard. On June 26, 1998, she married Dennis Swartz Sr. and they have celebrated 22 years of marriage.
Surviving besides her husband are and son and daughter, Dennis Swartz Jr. and his wife Kimberly and Kirsten Swartz, all of Turbotville; five grandchildren, Jason Swartz Jr. of Milton, Spencer Swartz of Muncy, Kayla Schmidt and Kelby Swartz, both of Turbotville, and Katy Swartz of Danville; three great-grandchildren, Myla and Jaxon Schmidt, and Harper Gerringer; a brother, Bruce Sheppard Jr. of Lancaster, and a sister, Patsy Davis of Fort Bragg, Calif.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Carter Swartz.
The family is planning a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
