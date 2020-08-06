DANVILLE — Lois M. Bitler, 68, of Oak Grove Road, Danville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Oct. 8, 1951, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Smith) Auman. She was married on Feb. 16, 1969, to Larry W. Bitler who survives.
Lois attended Warrior Run schools and she worked for ConAgra in Milton. She was a member of Trinity Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Danville. She enjoyed camping at Snyder’s Family Campground in Gaines. She liked to do crafts and was a skilled baker who made many wedding cakes.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Catherine Neiswender and husband, Michael of Bloomsburg; six brothers, James Auman of Watsontown, Barry Auman of Watsontown, Michael Auman of White Haven, Timothy Auman of Turbotville, John Auman of Turbotville, and Rick Auman of Ohio; three grandchildren, Kyle Neiswender and wife, Kara, Christopher J. Tumolo and girlfriend, Jenna Auchinleck, and Victoria Cole and husband, Bryan; and four great-grandchildren, Keria, Xaden, Teagan, and Deakin.
Lois was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Schultz; and three brothers, Larry, Harry and George Auman.
Following Lois’ wishes there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented