MILTON — Doris (Harter) Walter, 92, died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2019.
She was born on May 9, 1927, in Lewistown, the daughter of Charles G. and Pauline C (Houser) Harter. Doris was a resident of Milton Towers.
She retired as an employee of the Bucknell Dining Service in 1990. She worked for over 50 years in the Bison where she enjoyed providing service to students.
Doris devoted her life to her family, especially her son Ward L. Walter Jr. She was a former member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
She is survived by Ward L. Walter Jr. of Milton, daughter-in-law Kathleen A. Walter of Berwick, granddaughters Rachel R. (Timothy) Ammons, Elizabeth E. (Justin) Aten and Kristina K. Walter and great-grandchildren Reagan and McKenna Ammons, and Levi and Ryan Aten.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents and son Richard C. Walter.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will begin at 2. Burial will follow in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.