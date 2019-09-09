MILTON — Donald Leroy Phillips Sr., 86, of Milton, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born March 10, 1933, in Watsontown, a son of the late Clarence and Mabel Phillips. On April 30, 1979, he married the former Edith Ann Hassinger, who preceded him in death on May 22, 2017.
Donald was a graduate of Watsontown High School. He worked for many years at the former Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra, Milton.
Surviving are five children, Daniel Phillips, of Dewart, Donald L. Phillips Jr., of Mount Carmel, Kandace Thomas and her husband, Hal, of Danville, Stephanie Phillips, of Milton, and Stephen Phillips, of Florida; one stepson, Marlin Bastian, of Watsontown; and two grandchildren, Chris Phillips and his wife, Tammy, and Chad Divler.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Dustin Phillips; one brother, Raymond, and one sister, Betty.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.