MONTGOMERY — Joanne Louise Gruver, 76, a resident of Montgomery, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after battling health issues.
Joanne was born Wednesday, July 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Ambrose and Martha (Reaser) Simon. She was originally from Watsontown before moving with her family to Montgomery. She was the wife of Leslie Gruver, whom she married in 1965 and they celebrated 55 years together.
She was a 1962 graduate of Montgomery Area High School. Joanne was employed by Eastern Wood Products, Prismo Universal, Isaac Decker, and Northrup Grumman, where she retired after 22 years as Human Resources manager before working part-time for 10 years at FayJan Tool Sales.
She was a member of the Pine Street United Methodist Church in Williamsport, and was previously a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church at Montgomery, where she taught Sunday school. Joanne was a member of the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency where she volunteered. Joanne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, antiquing, bird watching, going to flea markets, traveling on bus and train excursions, collecting cat memorabilia, and catching up with her classmates. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Steven Gruver of Brentwood, Tenn.; Susan Marshall of Montoursville, and Michael Gruver of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, A. Gary Simon of Matthews, N.C. and Wayne Simon of Williamsport; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older sibling, Nancy Gruver.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran “Brick” Cemetery. Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
