A celebration of life for Cecil E. (Chip) Waughen, who died May 28, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Kelly Township Park Pavilion, 1925 Fort Titzell Road, Lewisburg, with a picnic to follow.
