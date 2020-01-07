WATSONTOWN — Joseph O. Yeager, 87, of Elm Street, Watsontown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.
Born Nov. 12, 1932, in Snydertown, he was the son of the late Orville E. and Margaret (Robbins) Yeager. On Jan. 24, 1952, he married the former Marion Hafer, and together they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this month.
Joe was a 1949 graduate of Danville High School. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. During his working years, he worked for Watsontown Brick Co., and drove a truck for 23 years for Mohawk Flush Doors, where he then became a plant shift supervisor for nine years before retiring.
He was a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge No. 401 F&AM, Williamsport Consistory, served on the Watsontown Borough Council, and was the former secretary of Warrior Run Area Fire and Emergency Service Authority. Joe was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown, where he served on church council and is currently a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
Joe enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, and going fishing in Canada with his brothers. He also enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Canada, but most of all he cherished the times he spent with his family.
Besides his wife, Marion, he is survived by his son, Kevin Yeager and his wife Carla, of Snydertown; a daughter, Lisa Hollenbach and her husband Rocky, of Allenwood; three grandchildren, Vincent Yeager, Danielle Kinser, and Caitlin Murray and her husband Bryan; four great-grandchildren, Emalyn Kinser, Paxton, Rowan, and Keegan Murray; two brothers, Gerald Yeager and his wife Audrey, and Roger Yeager and his wife Judy; and one sister, Beverly Bohr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Yeager.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 7 with the Rev. Doug Schader officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by combined veterans’ organizations. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that contributions in his memory be made to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.