WATSONTOWN — Jacob A. “Jake” Nicholas, 80, of Musser Lane, Watsontown, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born Dec. 15, 1938, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Edith (Machamer) Nicholas. On Jan. 1, 1960, he married the former Barbara M. Troester and they shared 59 years of marriage until her death on Jan. 19, 2019.
He was a 1956 graduate of Watsontown High School and retired as an independent truck driver. Earlier in life he was a driver for Branch Motor Express and had worked at Warshow’s.
He was a member of Teamsters, Future Farmers of America, and St. John’s “Delaware Run” Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
He enjoyed farming, gardening, tinkering around his home, and his favorite house cat, Smokey. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Christopher A. Nicholas and his wife Kelly of Watsontown, Christina N. Crawford and her husband Dennis of Liverpool, and Lynn N. Maynard and her husband Patrick of Milton; three grandchildren, Steven Crawford, Nichole Crawford, and Olivia Maynard; a brother, F. Merle Nicholas of Milton; and a sister, Nancy Stump of Allenwood.
Preceding him in death besides his wife were five brothers, Robert “Bob”, Daniel “Sylvester”, Francis “Pat”, John, and Donald “Don” Nicholas Sr.; and four sisters, Mary Worthington, Beatrice Baker, Shirley Nicholas, and Dora Peter.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 1. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, rural Watsontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to either Lewisburg Home Health and Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg PA 17737 or Comfort Keepers, 1323 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
