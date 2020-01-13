WATSONTOWN — Donna Jean Baumgardner, 74, of Watsontown, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 10, 1946, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late H. Donald and Gladys N. (Shipper) Baumgardner.
Donna was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1963. After high school she went on to work at the Milton Shoe Factory where she worked as an inspector and retired in 1991. She was a member of Lewisburg Church in Christian Union and enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to Christian music along with doing word searches and collecting mice.
Donna is survived by two sisters, Lois Sullivan of Auburn, N.Y. and Nancy Dauberman of Williamsport; four nephews, Michael and Barry Middlesworth, Terry Dauberman and Kevin Sullivan; one niece, Cathy Davis; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Keith Dauberman and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Sullivan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisburg Church in Christian Union, 199 Newman Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 1 with Pastor Harry Harter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
