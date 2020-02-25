FALLON, Nevada — Richard M. Yoder, 86, of Fallon, Nev., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born in McEwensville, and was the son of the late Palmer and Catherine Yoder, of Turbotville.
On Nov. 28, 1958, Richard married Donna Fiegles and they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Richard was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and was employed many years with Yoder Brothers Builders until he and his family moved to Nevada.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two daughters, Crystal Thompson and Michelle Beaudoin; two sons, Blake and Blaine Yoder; two sisters, Jean Divers and Betty Hawley, of Milton; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Carl and Paul Yoder, and one sister, Elizabeth June Yoder.
