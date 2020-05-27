LEWISBURG — Helen M. Stump, 74, of Lewisburg entered into rest 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Kelly Township, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. and Marion (Defrian) Danowsky. On Sept. 18, 2068, she married Robert Stump, who survives.
Helen worked at various part-time and full-time jobs, first as secretary to the sales manger at JPM, then as a dump truck operator for Kelly Township, as a greenhouse worker at Fick’s Greenhouse, New Columbia, and as a helper for the tax collector in White Deer Township. She was a full-time housewife and mother.
Helen enjoyed cooking and traveling. She and Bob had made several cross-country trips.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is one son, Gregory and his wife, Janina Stump of Riverton, Utah; six grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Matthew, Elise, Emma, and Elisabeth; and one sister, Alice Pauling of Muncy.
Services will be private at the discretion of the family.
To share in Helen’s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
