PAXINOS — Carol Lydia (Moon) McCollum, 69, of Paxinos, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 3, 2019, at Geisinger Hospice at Maria Hall Danville.
A native of Union County, she was born April 15, 1950, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Warren Randall and Alice (Houseknecht) Hoffman. She was married to Lary McCollum March 2, 2001, and her death breaks a marital union of 18 years.
Carol was a graduate of the Milton High School and had earlier attended Montandon schools. She had worked in the accounting department of Boyardee’s and had been a bank teller.
She enjoyed rubber stamping, scrapbooking, and making greeting cards.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and their wives, Eric Shane Moon and his wife Vicki, and Michael Shawn Moon and his wife Julie; two grandchildren, Tyler Tuohy and Lane Moon; and three stepgrandchildren, Phillip Panchou, Alex Herb and Callen Herb; and a brother, Warren Hoffman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 Tuesday morning at the Montandon Baptist Church, where the funeral will began at 11 with her pastor, the Rev. Ron Wagner, officiating. Burial will follow in the Montandon Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.
