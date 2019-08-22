MILTON — Shirley M. Whitman 88, of Housels Run Road, Milton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home.
Born Oct. 17, 1930, in Turbotville, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Edna (Buss) Anspach. On April 18, 1954, she married the love of her life, Frederick B. Whitman, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.
Shirley was a 1949 graduate of North-Mont High School in Turbotville. She waitressed at the Halfway House in Turbotville for her father and briefly worked in the office at ACF in Milton. She was a member of the Montandon Methodist Church and of the Eastern Star in Lewisburg. After marrying and starting a family she became a full-time mother and homemaker, doing what she enjoyed most: preparing delicious food and baked goods for her loved ones. She was well known for her Christmas cookies, which she always shared with others so no one went without.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in law, Gail and Ted Fox and Sue Whitman, both of Milton; two granddaughters and their husbands, Dr. Jori Beck and LTJG Timothy Ferguson, United States Navy, of Norfolk, Va., and Joci and Justin Makar of Dexter, Mich.; one great-granddaughter, Julien Makar; a brother, Nevin Anspach of Turbotville; and a sister, Nancy Quintin of York.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Whitman; three brothers, Harold, Lee and Bernard Anspach; and one sister, Irene Sechler.
In keeping with her wishes of no formal services, a brief graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Montandon Cemetery with the Rev. Carol Haas officiating. Shirley enjoyed sharing a meal with her family so, in her honor, the family will host lunch at 11 a.m. at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg and invite those who would like to share fond memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor her memory with a donation to charity to help feed those in need or your local animal shelter because Shirley loved her pet Yorkie, Maddie. You could also bake a batch of your favorite cookies to share with friends in her honor.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
