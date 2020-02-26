LEWISBURG — Ronald W. “Buck” Gruneberg, 59, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from complications of ALS.
He was a humble, friendly, dependable hard-working businessman. Buck was the proud owner of Buck’s Service, which was established 50 years ago. He was beloved and respected by his customers and employees to whom he showed honesty, care, kindness and knowledge. He worked six days a week and was always “on call.” In times of stress he was a calm bright happy face who took a personal interest and solved the problem.
He was a loving, devoted and loyal husband, father, and stepfather, and a kind and generous friend to many.
He gave generously to the community, was an avid sports fan, especially of wrestling and football. He was a staple, and could often and regularly be seen, at local games and matches. He passionately read the local newspaper cover to cover every day.
Buck loved a good time – music, a few drinks, good food, travel, and spending time with friends and family.
He graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1978, where he earned letters in both football and wrestling. He attended Susquehanna University and Bucknell University, where he again was a letterwinner in wrestling. He loyally supported the wrestling program at Bucknell until his death.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Gruneberg; his son, Ben Bell of North Carolina; his stepsons, Joseph Gardner and Scott Buchanan of Lewsiburg; his sister, Rebecca Johnson of Clark Summit; his brother, Bobby Gruneberg of Lewisburg; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Gruneberg; mother, Rachel Gruneberg; and stepdaughter, Jayme Clark.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rooke Chapel at Bucknell University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, 855 N. Wolf St., John G. Rangos Building, Suite 270, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
