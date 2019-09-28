NEW YORK —Matthew A. Kraus, 41, of New York, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Born March 16, 1978, in West Islip, N.Y., he was a son of the late Diane (Jordan) Sondermann and Fred A. Kraus, of Lewisburg.
Matthew grew up in Long Island, N.Y., where he attended Northport High School and lived in New York City until his death. He was planning on moving to Pennsylvania in a few days to live closer to his father.
In addition to his father, Matthew leaves behind a sister, Grete, Sandie Smith, who deeply cared for Matthew as a mother, an aunt, an uncle, a niece and a nephew.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Matthew’s name may be made to the Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900 or online at https://ny.covenanthouse.org/donation-form/
In memory of a special son, whose accomplishments were not what made him special, rather, his caring for the needs of others and his doing anything for a friend, to a fault…
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.