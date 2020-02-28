WATSONTOWN — Jean L. Fleeger, 93, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 3, 1926, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Minnie (Murphy) Winder. She married Walter R. Fleeger and they celebrated 30 years of marriage until his passing on April 10, 1986. Surviving is her companion of 25 years, John R. Beck.
Jean worked many years for Turbotville Dress Factory. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown. She was also a life member of the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary and the Watsontown American Legion Auxiliary.
She was a very active volunteer, being involved with the auxiliaries and many church activities earlier in life.
Surviving, in addition to her companion, John, are her three sons, Walter R. Fleeger Jr. and his wife Carol, of Berthoud, Colo., Thomas R. Fleeger and his wife Patricia, of Virginia Beach, Va., and George D. Fleeger and his wife JoAnn, of South Williamsport; one daughter, Patricia A. Lynn and her husband Robert, of Waynesboro; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Kerri Littrell and Krista Fleeger; one great-grandchild, Owen Barnes; and three siblings Pearl Eichenlaub, Charles Winder, and Charlene Bender.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. The VFW Auxiliary will conduct a service at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Justin G. Lingenfelter, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
