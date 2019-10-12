NEW COLUMBIA — Sonja P. LaForm, 80, of Ridge Road, New Columbia passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at her home.
Born in Northumberland on Aug. 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John E. Smokowitz and the late Virginia (Saxton) Bradigan. She was married to Lloyd LaForm who preceded her in death in 2013.
Sonja attended school in Sunbury and she worked at Philco Ford/Zenith in Watsontown. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She liked to keep a clean house and she enjoyed time in her garden and yard. Sonja liked to shop on QVC.
She is survived by a son, Chris Walter and wife Katherine of White Deer; two daughters, Tracy Boyles and husband Jim of Milton, and Lisa Edinger of New Columbia; two sisters, Jackie Bartol of Elysburg, and Lori Long of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, Tanae, Aaron, Lindsay, Emily, Sonja, Garrett, and Ian; three great grandchildren; and her beloved miniature schnauzer, Phoebe.
Sonja was preceded in death by a son, Charles “Mickey” Walter; and a sister, Joelle Shebelski.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating. Burial will be in White Deer Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.