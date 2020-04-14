LEWISBURG - Frank Ralph Yurkoski, 92, of Lewisburg, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Frank was a World War II-era veteran of the United States Army Air Corps and the US Air Force. After graduating in 1953 from Pennsylvania State University School of Earth and Mineral Sciences with a degree in metallurgy, Frank earned a Master of Science degree in materials science from Washington University in St. Louis. For many years, he was a member and officer of the American Society of Metals. During his professional career he worked at American Car and Foundry, first in Berwick, then in St. Louis, Mo. and finally in Milton, from which he retired in 1987.
Frank was predeceased by his spouse of 49 years Christine Charmaine (née Bolinski) of Mocanaqua, Pennsylvania, whom he missed dearly since her passing 18 years
ago. He is survived by six children and their spouses: Christopher and his wife Claudia Carlucci, Jeffrey and his wife Sharon Schaad, Francine and her husband David Shayka, Char and her husband John Gray, Gregory and his wife Nancy
Stanford and Joni and her husband Joe Keller. He is also survived by 12
amazing grandchildren and two precious great-granddaughters.
Born in Glen Lyon, Pa., he was the son of Frank R Yurkoski Sr. and Anna Trudnak and grew up on the family dairy farm in Waterton, Pa. Devoted to God and his faith, Frank was for decades an active member and lector of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg.
Frank was an avid traveler throughout his life, driving and flying all over the US and visiting many other places in the world. He lived a rich and full life epitomized by a concern for not which dessert, but which dessert first and where pie was always considered a collective noun.
It is seldom that one meets a person who exhibits such character, honesty, integrity and faith. He had a wonderful ability to engage in conversation and was a favorite customer of many shops around town.
A celebration of life and memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in his name.
