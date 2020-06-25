ROCHESTER, N.Y. — LeRoy W. Ranck, 76, who lived in the Rochester, N.Y. area and went by the name of Skip, recently died. He was dealing with Parkinson’s Disease, but succumbed to complications associated with COVID-19.
He was born on July 16, 1943, to George and Dora (McCarty) Ranck, of White Deer.
Skip grew up in White Deer and during his high school days, and summer vacation, he could be found working with his father who owned the Mansion House Garage in Watsontown.
He graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1961 and then served in the United States Air Force. Upon being honorably discharged from the service, he went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University.
He worked for many years at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., as a department supervisor and retired from that position.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Durkee) Ranck, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in July.
He is also survived by three sons and their wives and children, Stephen and Jennifer and son Alex of Rochester, N.Y., Timothy and Heather and children Morgan and Flynn of Oxnard, Calif., and Keith and Karen and daughter Ella of Charlestown, W.Va. Also surviving is his sister, Lorna Ranck, of White Deer, and sister, Barbara Yordy and husband, Roger, of Watsontown; and five nieces.
Family was very important to Skip and many happy memories were made during times spent together. His grandchildren brought much joy to him.
Earlier in life he enjoyed baseball, was a Boy Scout — reaching the rank of Eagle Scout — and hunting.
A memorial service will be held later by family.
Commented