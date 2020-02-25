LEWISBURG — George E. Guffey, 84, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1935, in Milton and was the son of the late Woods and Carrie Guffey.
George married the former Gladys A. (Heimbach) on Oct. 24, 1953, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together last year.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on April 30, 1963.
George worked as a carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, taking photographs, learning how to use his cell phone, camping, boating and just being outdoors in general, attending family reunions and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Gladys, George is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rick N. and Kathy Guffey of New Columbia; two daughters and one son-in-law, Georgia A. Radel of Lewisburg and Angela R. and Byron Chaundy of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Radel, Beth (Richard) O’Neal, Joshua Chaundy, Aaron (Bethany) Guffey and Brittany Guffey; three great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brennan Radel and George Guffey; and one brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Shirley Guffey of West Milton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Ralph and William Guffey and three sisters, Geraldine Gewiswite, Bette Knouse and Patsy Turner.
All services for George will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
