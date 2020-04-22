TURBOTVILLE — Kristin S. Mark, 37, of Turbotville, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 9, 1982, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Jeffrey Kilgus, of Watsontown, and the late Terry (Engle) Printzenhoff. On Aug. 13, 2016, she married Todd Mark Jr. and together they celebrated nearly four years of marriage.
Kristin was a 2001 graduate of Milton Area High School. She worked as a waitress at various local restaurants.
Kristin loved life and spending time with her children.
Surviving, in addition to her father and husband, are one daughter, Xahlia Lea Rovenolt, and one son, Xavi Calvin Rovenolt, both of Turbotville; one sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Stephen Lind, of Washington; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Candy and Andy Bloom, of Watsontown.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
